Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James J. Gartner Sells 435 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) EVP James J. Gartner sold 435 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $19,527.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,930.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.54 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $797.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

