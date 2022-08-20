Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

