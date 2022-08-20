Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 57,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 86,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £9.20 million and a P/E ratio of 750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

