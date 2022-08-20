Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.98

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and traded as low as $37.00. Computer Services shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 273,987 shares changing hands.

Computer Services Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Computer Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Computer Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Services, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.16% of Computer Services worth $42,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

