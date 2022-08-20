Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP James A. Jr. Sabia Sells 4,165 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ opened at $251.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average of $237.63. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

