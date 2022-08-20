Contrasting Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.05 -$103.95 million ($8.87) -0.05 Inhibrx $7.23 million 103.99 -$81.77 million ($2.86) -6.73

Inhibrx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acorda Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 121.65%. Given Inhibrx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -98.25% -90.29% -27.37% Inhibrx -1,575.91% -430.07% -69.88%

Summary

Inhibrx beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About Inhibrx



Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

