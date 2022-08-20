Contrasting Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -52.42% -87.39% -32.03% Sintx Technologies -1,203.10% -58.61% -44.77%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.64%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 413.54%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.89 -$24.68 million ($0.97) -6.21 Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 21.70 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

