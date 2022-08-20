Contrasting Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) & GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.81%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than GTX.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $590,000.00 1.39 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

GTX has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -248.04% N/A -272.42% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of GTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tailwind Two Acquisition beats GTX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTX

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. Its products include GPS SmartSole, a wearable orthotic insole GPS tracking, monitoring, and recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism; Take Along Tracker 4G, a miniature tracking and SOS device; Sole Protector for GPS Smartsole; Take Along Friends & the Invisabelt, a GPS cellular tracking and monitoring device for young children and toddlers; Protective Medical devices and supplies, such as masks, sanitizers, face shields, UV wands, and various equipment, as well as antibody and antigen rapid test kits and hearing assisted technologies; and VeriTap, an near field communications (NFC) tag and middleware application to monitor logistics and assets in the supply chain. The company also develops and owns LOCiMOBILE, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based real-time tracking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with internet access. In addition, it offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphones, tablets, or other wireless devices; and other applications. The company serves the consumer, enterprise, and military markets. GTX Corp. has collaboration with TulsaLabs. GTX Corp was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

