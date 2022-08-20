Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 11.8%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 4,494,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,929,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

