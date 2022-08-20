Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Buys A$3,778,124.54 in Stock

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Biggins bought 2,708,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,778,124.54 ($2,642,045.13).

Core Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

About Core Lithium

(Get Rating)

See Also

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.