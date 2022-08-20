Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Purchases 2,500 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

