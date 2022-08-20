Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CMT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.