Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

CTVA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Corteva by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

