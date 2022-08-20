Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Coupa Software Stock Down 3.2 %

Coupa Software stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

