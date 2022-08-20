COVA Price Down 69.5% This Week (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded down 58.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 69.5% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $66,571.05 and $135.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.