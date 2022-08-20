Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Raised by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 394,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,675. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $149.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

