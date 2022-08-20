CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches Market Cap of $172,532.53

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CREDIT has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $172,532.53 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.