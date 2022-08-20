Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup cut their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE JBL opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

