Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 6th

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 2.56. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other news, CAO Todd Falk bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Todd Falk bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 12,734 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $201,833.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,833.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 201,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

