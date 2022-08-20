Critical Review: Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Rating) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 5.41% 16.47% 9.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging $364.24 million 1.01 $20.78 million $1.13 16.44

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trailblazer Resources and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Trailblazer Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

