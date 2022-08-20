Critical Survey: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 17.99 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -29.38

Carbon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Carbon Energy and Gulfport Energy's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carbon Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

