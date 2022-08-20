CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Capitalization Tops $233,576.34

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $233,576.34 and $86.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

