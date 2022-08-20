Cryptonovae 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $79.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00782128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cryptonovae Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,663,806 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.