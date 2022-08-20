Cryptonovae 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $79.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00782128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,663,806 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

