Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $559.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,721,645 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
