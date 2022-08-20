CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,239 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

