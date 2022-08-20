Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Stock Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Insider Activity at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.