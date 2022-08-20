Curate (XCUR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $204,566.00

Curate (XCUR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $533,226.46 and approximately $204,566.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00101988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032441 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,462,410 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

