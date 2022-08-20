CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

