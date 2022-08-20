CyberMiles Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $55,072.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,919.74 or 0.99885209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00254695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00048199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004693 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.