CyberMiles Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $55,072.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,919.74 or 0.99885209 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032538 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024114 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00254695 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00048199 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004693 BTC.
About CyberMiles
CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
