D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,005. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

