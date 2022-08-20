Darwinia Commitment Token Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.69 or 0.00064875 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $548,995.20 and approximately $13,235.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 95,154 coins and its circulating supply is 40,107 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

