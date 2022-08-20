Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0179

Databroker (DTX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1,941.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

