David S. Buzby Sells 67,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,039,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,107.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stem Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stem Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

