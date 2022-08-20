David S. Buzby Sells 67,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,039,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,107.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stem Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of STEM stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.