DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

DCP opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 208,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.