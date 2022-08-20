Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 12,210 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $616,724. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SMP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $41.35. 195,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $902.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

