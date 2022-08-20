Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 619,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

