Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 10,828 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,093,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,431. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

