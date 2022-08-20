Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.00. 2,151,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $138.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

