Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avista worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 255,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,889. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

