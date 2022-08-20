Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 3,125 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after buying an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

