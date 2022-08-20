Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 576,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,722. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

