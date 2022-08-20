Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 459 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 11.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 511,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Spire Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 291,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

