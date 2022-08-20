Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

PBH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 183,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

