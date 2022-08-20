DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71.00

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $38,389.92 and $71.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00100602 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.