Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €72.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR DHER opened at €50.68 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.76. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.