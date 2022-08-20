delta.theta (DLTA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $338,124.02

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $338,124.02 and approximately $11,510.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One delta.theta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, delta.theta has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get delta.theta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

delta.theta Coin Profile

delta.theta’s total supply is 99,637,613 coins and its circulating supply is 35,029,925 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.

delta.theta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade delta.theta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy delta.theta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for delta.theta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for delta.theta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.