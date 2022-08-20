delta.theta (DLTA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $338,124.02

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $338,124.02 and approximately $11,510.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One delta.theta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, delta.theta has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
delta.theta Coin Profile
delta.theta’s total supply is 99,637,613 coins and its circulating supply is 35,029,925 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.
delta.theta Coin Trading
