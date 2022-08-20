DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 827.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

