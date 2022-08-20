DePay (DEPAY) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DePay has a market capitalization of $441,768.58 and approximately $183.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00784031 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DePay Coin Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DePay
