DeRace (DERC) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

DeRace (DERC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeRace has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $162,419.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00792451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeRace Profile
DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins.
DeRace Coin Trading
