Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Hits $4.04 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $116,082.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00792451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,457,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,158,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

